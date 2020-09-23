Peterborough police warn to stay away from apartment fire scene after teen gained entry

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are warning people to keep out of the scene on Sunday’s apartment fire after reports a teen was seen in the building on Tuesday night.

According to the service, around 9:30 p.m., police were called by security to the fire scene at the TVM Mansions complex on Hunter Street West following a report that a 13-year-old had entered one of the burned buildings.

Police ultimately found an insecure door, but located no one inside.

The door has since been secured.

“Police strongly urge the public to remain away from the fragile structure as it is extremely unsafe,” police said.

“When police officers and firefighters have to re-enter the unsafe structure to look for curious individuals, it puts them at a very high risk for injury.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal. About 30 tenants were displaced by the blaze.

A Peterborough woman was arrested near the scene and charged with attempted murder and arson — disregard for human life. It’s alleged she set a fire in a third-floor unit while a male was sleeping.