Man arrested in Quebec’s independent investigation into Montreal shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a Montreal shooting on Sept. 13 where one police officer and four civilians were shot.

Adam Pichette, 33, was arrested in Montreal and charged with possession of a firearm, attempted murder and aggravated assault, a statement from the SQ said.

According to the Sept. 13 police report, officers responded to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. in the Old Port which left a 33-year-old man shot by police during an exchange of gunfire.

Police said one of the three officers at the scene was shot by the suspect. Three other civilians were also wounded during the gunfire. Authorities said none of the five people’s lives were at risk after being wounded in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight investigators from Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) were assigned to look into the case. The SQ provided two forensic technicians to help the BEI with the investigation.

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.

0:49 Quebec minister reacts after Montreal condo raided in connection with ricin-laced letter sent to White House Quebec minister reacts after Montreal condo raided in connection with ricin-laced letter sent to White House