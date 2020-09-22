Menu

Crime

Man arrested in Quebec’s independent investigation into Montreal shooting: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges
WATCH: Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a Montreal shooting on Sept. 13 where one police officer and four civilians were shot.

Adam Pichette, 33, was arrested in Montreal and charged with possession of a firearm, attempted murder and aggravated assault, a statement from the SQ said.

Read more: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians

According to the Sept. 13 police report, officers responded to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. in the Old Port which left a 33-year-old man shot by police during an exchange of gunfire.

Police said one of the three officers at the scene was shot by the suspect. Three other civilians were also wounded during the gunfire. Authorities said none of the five people’s lives were at risk after being wounded in the incident.

Eight investigators from Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) were assigned to look into the case. The SQ provided two forensic technicians to help the BEI with the investigation.

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.

Quebec minister reacts after Montreal condo raided in connection with ricin-laced letter sent to White House
Quebec minister reacts after Montreal condo raided in connection with ricin-laced letter sent to White House
