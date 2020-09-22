Over 800 COVID-19 tests conducted in Saskatchewan schools last week: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials performed over 800 tests for the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan schools last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The tests were voluntary and performed in schools in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

The largest number of tests were done in Saskatoon with over 560, while over 275 tests were conducted in Regina.

The SHA is still waiting for the number of tests performed in Prince Albert, but said over 90 people signed up in advance.

“We also used this as an opportunity to provide education and respond to questions students or staff may have on testing,” wrote spokesperson James Winkel in an email to Global News

The SHA would not comment on the results of these tests, including if any tests were positive.

“Any case numbers would appear in the total case counts shared with the media on a regular basis,” Winkel wrote.

Several positive cases have appeared in schools across the province since they reopened Sept. 8.

The SHA said students who are sick or live with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus should stay home.

There are no further tests are scheduled at this time, according to the SHA.

You can read more about all the outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in the province over the past two weeks here.

