Three Barrie Transit routes to return to normal service frequency next week

Send this page to someone via email

After months of operation on a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrie Transit routes 1, 6 and 8 will return to 30-minute service intervals beginning Monday.

The city says the routes, along with Route 100, have the highest number of riders and that increasing their service frequency will help to support physical distancing.

Since April 6, most Barrie Transit routes have been running on an hourly service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Route 100 returned to normal service level in July.

With the four routes returning to pre-COVID service frequencies, Barrie Transit’s overall service level will increase from 65 per cent of normal to 85 per cent, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“Staff are assessing volumes and working to put the required resources in place to return to normal service levels across all routes,” officials say.

Read more: New Barrie Transit app that allows riders to request transportation on demand launches Monday

“Since Barrie Transit has only recently resumed collecting revenue fro the service, a full timeline for when this will happen is unavailable.”

All transit riders are reminded of the requirement to wear a mask or face covering when on public transit.

3:09 Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland