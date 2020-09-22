Okanagan police appeal to conscious of wheelchair thief

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP are hoping that by appealing to the thief’s conscious, they can convince the person who took a $7,000 wheelchair to return it, along with a camera taken at the same time.

“We are appealing to whomever stole these items to do the right thing and return them,” Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon wrote in a media release.

“The victim relies on his wheelchair as he is mobility challenged.”

Police said a Canon 7D camera was also taken during the vehicle break-in. RCMP handout

According to police, the wheelchair and camera were taken from the owner’s vehicle while he was fishing on the main lake at Headwater Lakes on Sept. 11.

The Headwater Lakes are roughly 25 kilometres west of Peachland.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

