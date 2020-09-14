Where’s the beef? $230K of meat stolen from Alberta packing plant

Send this page to someone via email

Where’s the beef? That’s the question Alberta RCMP are grappling with after a semi-truck trailer full of meat was stolen from one of Canada’s largest meatpacking plants.

The theft from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta., happened two weeks ago.

RCMP said on Aug. 30, a transport truck that was subcontracted to haul a full load of beef from the facility west of Calgary to the United States failed to make its delivery.

Police said the full load of beef was valued at over $230,000 and as of publishing remains unaccounted for.

RCMP have determined the transport truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

The transport truck used was described as a burgundy coloured semi-truck with a large bunk. It was pulling a white refrigerated enclosed trailer.

Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck and white trailer involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

The suspect was described by police as a tall man with a heavy build, with slightly balding, short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a yellow fluorescent safety vest, and a surgical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

Read more: Store in southern Alberta accuses meat plants of price gouging

Brooks RCMP are hoping the public can help identify the semi and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS) or online.