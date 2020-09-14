Where’s the beef? $230K of meat stolen from Alberta packing plant

Where’s the beef? That’s the question Alberta RCMP are grappling with after a semi-truck trailer full of meat was stolen from one of Canada’s largest meatpacking plants.
The theft from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta., happened two weeks ago.
RCMP said on Aug. 30, a transport truck that was subcontracted to haul a full load of beef from the facility west of Calgary to the United States failed to make its delivery.
Police said the full load of beef was valued at over $230,000 and as of publishing remains unaccounted for.
RCMP have determined the transport truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, Que.
The transport truck used was described as a burgundy coloured semi-truck with a large bunk. It was pulling a white refrigerated enclosed trailer.
The suspect was described by police as a tall man with a heavy build, with slightly balding, short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a yellow fluorescent safety vest, and a surgical mask.
Brooks RCMP are hoping the public can help identify the semi and its driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS) or online.
