Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Where’s the beef? $230K of meat stolen from Alberta packing plant

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 6:18 pm
File photo of steaks and other beef products displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va., on Jan. 18, 2010.
File photo of steaks and other beef products displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va., on Jan. 18, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, J. Scott Applewhite

Where’s the beef? That’s the question Alberta RCMP are grappling with after a semi-truck trailer full of meat was stolen from one of Canada’s largest meatpacking plants.

The theft from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta., happened two weeks ago.

RCMP said on Aug. 30, a transport truck that was subcontracted to haul a full load of beef from the facility west of Calgary to the United States failed to make its delivery.

Police said the full load of beef was valued at over $230,000 and as of publishing remains unaccounted for.

Read more: JBS beef plant in Alberta returning to 2 shifts per day after COVID-19 outbreak

RCMP have determined the transport truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

The transport truck used was described as a burgundy coloured semi-truck with a large bunk. It was pulling a white refrigerated enclosed trailer.

Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020.
Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP
Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck and white trailer involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020.
Photo of a burgundy coloured semi-truck and white trailer involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

The suspect was described by police as a tall man with a heavy build, with slightly balding, short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a yellow fluorescent safety vest, and a surgical mask.

Story continues below advertisement
Photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020.
Photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of $230,000 worth of beef from the JBS meatpacking plant near Brooks, Alta. on Aug. 30, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

Read more: Store in southern Alberta accuses meat plants of price gouging

Brooks RCMP are hoping the public can help identify the semi and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS) or online.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTheftFood PricesBrooksmeat pricesBrooks RCMPJBSJBS Canadastolen meatJBS FoodsAlberta meat packing theftJBS meat packing plantStolen beef
Flyers
More weekly flyers