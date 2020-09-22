HRP arrest 2 in connection with the homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Terrance Thomas Dixon, 47, earlier this year.

On June 29, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing at the Esso gas station on Young Street.

Police say someone approached Dixon, who was in his parked vehicle, and stabbed him.

The suspect or suspects then fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Police say Dixon sustained serious injuries in the stabbing and was transported by ambulance to the QEII Health Sciences Centre. He died from his wounds on Aug. 4.

The death was ruled a homicide after the province’s medical examiner conducted an autopsy.

Halifax police now say two people have been arrested in connection with the death.

Investigators arrested a 42-year-old man in the 100 block of Main Street in Dartmouth and a 47-year-old in the 100 block of Main Street in Dartmouth, at approximately 8 a.m., on Tuesday.

Police say they anticipate laying charges in relation to the death.

The investigation into Dixon’s death remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.