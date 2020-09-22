Ottawa sees 90 new COVID-19 cases, setting single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s second wave of COVID-19 is setting new records for single-day increases in the number of local coronavirus cases.

Ottawa recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Ontario’s dashboard tracking the virus across the province.

The provincial system also shows three new deaths linked to the virus in Ottawa.

Tuesday’s increase surpasses the previous single-day record of 76 cases set in April.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will release its more fulsome daily report, including active cases and an update on outbreaks in the city, later Tuesday afternoon.

OPH also shared a diagram on Twitter illustrating how a recent 40-person barbecue in Ottawa with two attendees showing symptoms led to two outbreaks of the virus and more than 100 people being forced to self-isolate and get tested due to risks of infection stemming from the single event.

What community transmission looks like: a 40-person BBQ in a park led to 105 high-risk contacts in schools who had to self-isolate for 14 days & be tested. Parents had to miss work, kids had to miss school & 105 more people in line for testing. All from a BBQ. Our actions matter pic.twitter.com/xMq5hOWckk — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) September 22, 2020