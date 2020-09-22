Menu

Comments

Health

Ottawa sees 90 new COVID-19 cases, setting single-day record

By Craig Lord Global News
How Ottawa is dealing with COVID-19 surge
Global Ottawa reporter Craig Lord gives us insight on the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital and how government officials are addressing the situation.

Ottawa’s second wave of COVID-19 is setting new records for single-day increases in the number of local coronavirus cases.

Ottawa recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Ontario’s dashboard tracking the virus across the province.

The provincial system also shows three new deaths linked to the virus in Ottawa.

Read more: Ontario reports 478 new coronavirus cases, largest 1-day jump since early May

Tuesday’s increase surpasses the previous single-day record of 76 cases set in April.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will release its more fulsome daily report, including active cases and an update on outbreaks in the city, later Tuesday afternoon.

OPH also shared a diagram on Twitter illustrating how a recent 40-person barbecue in Ottawa with two attendees showing symptoms led to two outbreaks of the virus and more than 100 people being forced to self-isolate and get tested due to risks of infection stemming from the single event.

