Waterloo Region District School Board date to change stream moved to Friday

The Waterloo Region District School Board has changed the timeline for families who are looking to adjust a child’s mode of learning.

Parents will now have to decide by Friday whether their kids will learn in a classroom or online.

Initially, parents had until Oct. 16 to pick which stream they would have their children in.

In a letter to parents, the board said it was making the change to “ensure equity of opportunity for all families and students, and reduce disruptions in learning.”

If parents wish to adjust their children’s mode of learning, parents are to speak with their school’s principal.

The next deadline to make a change will be Jan. 15. Those who choose to switch learning streams will see that change take place on Feb. 3.