Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Student at Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A student at a Kitchener high school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Global News

For the second time in as many days, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is reporting a new positive test for the novel coronavirus involving a student.

On Monday, the school announced that a student at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener has tested positive for the virus becoming the third student in Waterloo Region to do so since Labour Day weekend.

Read more: 4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

On Sunday, the board announced a positive test for a student at Riverside Public School in Elmira had also caught the virus.

There have been two other cases connected to schools in the area since Sept. 1.

Coronavirus: Ontario seeing 75 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel
A kindergarten student at a Cambridge elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus last week. And on Labour Day weekend, it was announced that a staff member at a Waterloo school had also tested positive.

The WRDSB said the Huron Heights student was last at the school on Sept. 17.

Read more: Waterloo Region active COVID-19 cases nearly double in a week

It said that Waterloo Public Health will be in contact with all high-risk contacts connected with the Huron Heights student.

The board also said, “high-risk contacts in the identified cohort will be directed to self-isolate until at least October 1, and longer if symptomatic.”

