Student at Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

For the second time in as many days, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is reporting a new positive test for the novel coronavirus involving a student.

On Monday, the school announced that a student at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener has tested positive for the virus becoming the third student in Waterloo Region to do so since Labour Day weekend.

On Sunday, the board announced a positive test for a student at Riverside Public School in Elmira had also caught the virus.

There have been two other cases connected to schools in the area since Sept. 1.

A kindergarten student at a Cambridge elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus last week. And on Labour Day weekend, it was announced that a staff member at a Waterloo school had also tested positive.

The WRDSB said the Huron Heights student was last at the school on Sept. 17.

It said that Waterloo Public Health will be in contact with all high-risk contacts connected with the Huron Heights student.

The board also said, “high-risk contacts in the identified cohort will be directed to self-isolate until at least October 1, and longer if symptomatic.”