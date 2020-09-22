Menu

Crime

Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after food items reported stolen: police

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough woman is accused of stealing food items for a porch delivery.
A Peterborough woman is accused of stealing food items for a porch delivery. Misfits Market via AP

A Peterborough woman was arrested following an investigation into the theft of items from a homeowner’s porch.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, a woman looked through boxes of fresh and frozen food that had just been delivered to the front porch of a Bethune Street residence and allegedly stole items from a box.

Read more: Alleged porch pirates arrested in Guelph: police

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Alice Bergeron, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 13.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
