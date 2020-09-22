Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after food items reported stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman was arrested following an investigation into the theft of items from a homeowner’s porch.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, a woman looked through boxes of fresh and frozen food that had just been delivered to the front porch of a Bethune Street residence and allegedly stole items from a box.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Alice Bergeron, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 13.

