Alleged porch pirates arrested in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a pair of alleged porch pirates were arrested just minutes after a package was taken from the steps of someone’s front door on Tuesday.
It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Wyndham and Wellington streets.
Officers found a man and a woman with the package about 10 minutes later near the house.
A 46-year-old Guelph man and a 37-year-old Guelph woman have both been charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
They are scheduled to make court appearances in December.
