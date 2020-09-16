Alleged porch pirates arrested in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pair of alleged porch pirates were arrested just minutes after a package was taken from the steps of someone’s front door on Tuesday.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Wyndham and Wellington streets.

Officers found a man and a woman with the package about 10 minutes later near the house.

A 46-year-old Guelph man and a 37-year-old Guelph woman have both been charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

They are scheduled to make court appearances in December.

