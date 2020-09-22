Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Quebec woman suspected of sending ricin-laced letter to White House expected in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 6:21 am
A woman suspected of sending envelopes containing the poison ricin, which were addressed to the White House and other places in Texas and may have come from Canada, is expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo, New York, Tuesday.

Officials in the U.S. say the letter going to Washington, D.C., had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House.

Read more: Quebec woman identified as suspect behind ricin-laced letters sent to White House

The Mounties raided the woman’s home in Montreal on Monday and said they didn’t know if she lived there, but added that there was a clear link between her and that residence.

Global News has learned the identity of the Quebec woman arrested.

Pascale Ferrier was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Fort Erie, Ont., sources have confirmed.

The RCMP’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team is leading the operation with support from local police and firefighters.

The home is located in a multi-unit building on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, Que., bordering a forest and not far from an airport.

Canadian law enforcement was called in to help the FBI investigate after American authorities found evidence the suspicious letter to the White House had originated in Canada.

— With files from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
