Canada

Police investigation in Quebec related to White House ricin envelope arrest

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci).
A major police operation is underway in Quebec in connection with the investigation into a ricin-laced envelope that was addressed to the White House.

Global News has learned that the operation involves the RCMP, Canadian Special Operations Command and the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit, and experts that handle chemical, biological, radiological and public health matters (CBRNE).

Quebec RCMP confirmed in a tweet that the operation is related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House. Police said its CBRNE team is leading the operation, which is unfolding on Vauquelin Boulevard in Montreal’s St-Hubert borough.

Police and firefighters from Longueuil are also in the area.

Sources told Global News Sunday that a person trying to enter the U.S. from Canada was arrested after a ricin-laced envelope addressed to the White House was intercepted.

Trending Stories

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Fort Erie, Ont.

A spokesperson for the FBI said the police force arrested “an individual allegedly responsible for sending a suspicious letter.”

The news comes a day after the RCMP confirmed it received a request from the FBI to assist with the investigation into the letter.

Read more: Envelope containing ricin addressed to White House may have been sent from Canada: RCMP

According to the RCMP, FBI analysis of the envelope indicated the presence of ricin, a potentially lethal poison derived from castor beans.

It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and the U.S. president, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

The woman is expected to face federal charges, law enforcement officials told the AP, however, her name has not been released.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

— with files from Global News’ Kerri Breen and Mercedes Stephenson 

