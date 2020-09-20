Arrest made at U.S.-Canada border in White House ricin envelope investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A person who was trying to enter the U.S. from Canada has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a ricin-laced envelope addressed to the White House.

An arrest was made at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, N.Y., Aaron Bowker, a public affairs liason with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, confirmed.

A spokesperson for the FBI said the police force has arrested “an individual allegedly responsible for sending a suspicious letter.”

The news comes a day after the RCMP confirmed it received a request from the FBI to assist with the investigation into the letter.

According to the RCMP, FBI analysis of the envelope indicated the presence of ricin, a potentially lethal poison derived from castor beans.

“Initial information from the investigation suggests that the letter originated in Canada,” an RCMP spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

The envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and the U.S president, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

AP reported Sunday, citing three law enforcement officials, that a woman was taken into custody in New York and is expected to face federal charges.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Two years ago, envelopes containing the substance from which ricin comes from were sent to President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Ricin-laced letters were also sent to then-president Barack Obama twice in 2013.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair office said they were aware of reports saying packages containing ricin had been sent to U.S. federal government sites.

“Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their U.S. counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further.”

–With files from The Associated Press