Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Fraser Health

Surrey:

School bus #87 – Exposure Dec. 16 and 17

Prince Charles Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 15, 16

AHP Matthew Elementary – Exposure Dec. 14

Bridgeview Elementary – Exposures Dec. 14 to 16

Brookside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 24 to 26, 30, Dec. 1, 7 to 9

Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2 to 5, 12, 16 and 17, Dec. 7, 10, 11, 14 to 18

École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16, Dec. 7, 9, 11

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposures Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23 to 27, and 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 14 to 18

Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 19, 20 and 23, Dec. 7 to 9, 11, 15 to 17

Jessie Lee Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 16 and 17

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19, Nov. 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16 to 20, 23 to 25, Dec. 3 to 5, 7 to 11, 14, 16, 17, 18

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3, 23 to 27, Dec. 2 to 4, 7 to 11, 14 and 15

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 12, 16 to 20, 25, 27, 30, Dec. 1-4, 9, 10 and 14

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 17 to 19, Dec. 10, 11, 14, 15, 16

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5, 23 to 25, Dec. 11

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19 to 21, Nov. 2, 10, 12, 13, Dec. 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17

Panorama Park Elementary – Exposure Oct. 14 and 15, Nov. 23 and 24, Dec. 1 to 4, Dec. 7, 8 and 14

École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 16 to 20, 23, 24 25, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 1 to 4, 7 to 10, 14 to 16

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13, 16 to 19, 20, 23 and 24 to 27 and 30, Dec. 1 to 4, 7 to 11

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 18 to 20, 23, 25, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 3 and 4, 7 to 11 and 16

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1, 2, Nov. 9, 13, Dec. 14 to 16

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 16 and 18, Dec. 7, 14, 15 and 16

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17 to 20, 23 to 25, 30, Dec. 1 to 4, 7 to 11, 14 to 18

T.E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, Nov. 17 to 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 10 and 14

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 30, and Dec. 2, 7 to 11, 14 to 16

Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, Nov. 16 to 18, Dec. 9 to 11, 15 to 17

Holy Cross Regional High School – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 1, 3, 8 to 10

École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Nov. 30, Dec. 12

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9,10, 12, 18 and 19 and 23, Dec. 9 to 11

Surrey Traditional – Exposure Nov. 18, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 1 to 3, 7 to 10

Cloverdale Traditional – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13, Dec. 7 to 9, 10, 14, 15, 16

Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26, 27 and 30, Dec. 2, 3

Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5, 23 to 25, Dec. 7

Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, 3, 4, 9

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3 to 5, 9, 16, 20, 24, 26, 27, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 3 and 7

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21, Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 30, Dec. 1 to 4, Dec. 7, 8

Guildford Park Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13, Dec. 1 to 4, 7 to 11, 13 to 16

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 30 and Dec. 1, 7 and 8

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5, Nov. 10, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 30 and Dec. 1 to 4, 7 to 9

Douglas Elementary – Exposures Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 7

Colebrook Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 2 to 4, 9 and 10

Regent Christian Academy – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 to 10

Sikh Academy Newton Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30, Dec. 2 to 4, 11

Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 4 , 7 to 11 and 15, 16

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25, Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, and 30, Dec. 1 to 4, 9 to 11

Adams Road Elementary – Exposures Nov. 19, 20, Dec. 1, 14 to16

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19, Dec. 4

Mary Jane Shannon Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30

Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2

Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 12, 25, 26, Dec. 3, 4, 15 and 16

Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5, Dec. 3 and 4

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22, Nov. 25, 26, 27, 30, Dec. 1 and 7

Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2, 3, 13, Dec. 1 to 4

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 to 25, Dec. 7 to 11

Sikh Academy Elementary – Exposures Nov. 24, 25, 26, 27

Sikh Academy Fleetwood Elementary – Exposures Nov. 26, 27

Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Nov. 9,10, 16 to 19, 23 to 27

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30, Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 27, Dec. 1 to 4

Katzie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13, 23 and 24

Iqra School – Exposure on Nov. 30

Maple Green Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26

Kirkbride Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20, 23 to 27, Dec. 14 and 15

Forsyth Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 27

Sikh Academy (Fleetwood) – Exposure Nov. 18, 24, 25, 26, 27

Surrey Muslim School – Exposures Nov. 6, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25 to 27

Hjorth Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12, 16 to 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, Dec. 9, 10, 11

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12 and 13, 19, 20, 23 and 24

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, November 23 to 25, Dec. 14 and 15

Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 11, 13, 18, 19, 24 and 27

W. E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 19

South Meridian Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20, Dec. 18

Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 17

Surrey Christian – Exposures on Nov. 19 and 20, Dec. 7 to 9

Don Christian Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 19

J.T. Brown Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19 to 21

Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1, 5, 10, 16 to 20, 23 to 27, 30

W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, Nov. 19

Southridge School – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Nov. 16 and 17, Dec. 7, 8 and 14, 17, 18

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3, 4, 5, 17 and 18

Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 18 and 19

Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10, Nov. 18, 19 and 24

Hillcrest Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16, 17, 18

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 9, 17 to 20 and 23

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 16, 23 to 27, Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 7

City Central Learning Centre – Exposures on Oct. 6 and Nov. 18

Ellendale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

St. Matthews Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 10, 12 and 13

Betty Huff Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21, Nov. 9, 10

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 13, 23, 26 and 27

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Nov. 9, 10, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 16 and 17

St. Michael’s Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Coast Meridian Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 27

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 9 and 10

Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 10, 16 and 17

Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9, Nov. 12 and 13

David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3, 9 to 13

Riverdale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10 and 12

Cloverdale Learning Centre – Exposure on Nov. 11 and 12

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6 and 10, 16 to 18

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2, 19 and 20

Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9

Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6

Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4

McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6

Henry Bose Elementary – Expoure Nov. 9 and 10

North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

Pacific Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Nov. 18-20, 23, 24, 25 and 30, Dec. 7

Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure Nov. 9, 14 16 and 19

Pacific Academy Primary School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 19

Pacific Academy High School – Exposure on Nov. 13

Pacific Academy Intermediate School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 18

Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28, Nov. 16 and 17, 24 to 27 and 30

North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20

Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, Nov. 23

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16, Nov. 20, 24

École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5, Dec. 16, 17 and 18

Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5

Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2

Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8

District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30

Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13

Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 5, 6 and 12, 16 to 20

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15. Nov. 24 and 25

Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10, Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23

Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18

Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

Coquitlam

École Citadel Middle – Exposures on Dec. 7 to 11, 14 and 15

Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Dec. 7, 9, 10 and 11

Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 1, 8, 9 and 10

Centennial Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16 to 18, Dec. 8 to 10

École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14, Dec. 9 and 10

École Irvine Elementary – Exposures Dec. 7 to 9

École Panorama Heights Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 1, 4

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 4, 12 and 13, Dec. 8 to 11

Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4, 23-27, Dec 3, 4, 7

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, Dec. 1-3

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22, Dec. 1, 2 and 4

Walton Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 1 to 3, 16, 17 and 18

Nestor Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9 and 10, Dec. 1

Alderson Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

James Park Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23, Nov. 12, 25 to 27

Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 9, 27

Parkland Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30

Hillcrest Middle – Exposure Nov. 20

Our Lady of Fatima – Exposure Nov. 18 and 19

Leigh Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 16 and 17

École Montgomery Middle – Exposure Nov. 13

Summit Middle – Exposures Nov. 16 to 20, Dec. 16, 17 and 18

Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

École Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20, Nov. 9 and 10, Dec. 7 to 11

École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6

Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4

Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5

École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28

École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28

Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26

Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21

École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2

Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16

Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30

École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18

École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16

Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1

Port Moody:

Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15, Dec. 10 and 11, 17 and 18

Ecole Moody Middle – Exposure Nov. 30

Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 12

Anmore:

Eagle Mountain Middle School – Exposure on Dec. 3 and 4

Port Coquitlam:

British Columbia Christian Academy – Exposure on Dec. 8 to 11

Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2, Nov. 25, 26 and 27

École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21

New Westminster:

Purpose Independent Secondary – Exposures Dec. 7, 10, 14 to 16

FW Howay Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 8 and 9

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 7-9

FW Howay Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 8 and 9

Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22, Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 3, 7, 8, 9

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 19, 20 and 23, 27, 30 and Dec. 1, 3, 4, and 7, 14, 15, 17

Glenbrook Middle – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16, Nov. 27, 30, Dec. 1 to 3, 7

École Qayqayt Elementary – Exposures Nov. 18, 19, 20

Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 9 to 13, Dec. 3 and 4

Fraser River Middle School – Exposures Sept. 15-17, Oct. 7-8, Nov. 6

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9

Langley:

Noel Booth Elementary – Dec. 11 and 17

Aldergrove Community – Exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 12, 14, 15, 16

Alice Brown Elementary – Exposure Dec. 14

Dorothy Peacock Elementary – Exposures Dec. 14 to 16

Langley Fundamental Middle/Secondary – Exposure Nov. 23, Dec. 11 and 16, 17

Peter Ewart Middle – Exposures Dec. 7 to 9

Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16, Dec. 7 to 9

Langley Meadows Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 11

Betty Gilbert Middle – Exposure on Dec. 7, 8, 10 and 11, 14, 15

R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 9 to 13, 19, 20, 24 to 26, Dec. 7 to 9

Nicomekl Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 3

Peter Ewert Middle – Exposures Nov. 26, 27 and 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Langley Christian – Exposures Nov. 17 to 19

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, Nov. 20

D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 12, 16, 18 to 20 and 24

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures Nov. 18 and 19

Peterson Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

Yorkson Creek Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 12, 25 to 27

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Aldergrove Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13 and 16

Simonds Elementary – Exposure Nov. 17

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6, 10 and 11

H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6, 9 and 10

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2

Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26, Nov. 23

Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30

Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15, Nov. 16 to 20

Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15, Dec. 16, 17, 18

Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9, Dec. 14, 15, 16

Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, Nov. 10, 12 and 13, Dec. 11

Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Chilliwack:

School Bus Route 19 – Exposure on Dec. 9, 14, 15, 16

East Chilliwack Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 17 and 18

Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 7 to 11, 14 and 15

John Calvin School – Exposures Dec. 8 to 11, 14 and 15, 16, 17

A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 13, Dec. 3, 4 and 7, 14

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5, 12, 13, 17, 24, 25 and 26, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 11, 14, 15, 16, 17

G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 16, 17, 18, 23, 20, Dec. 1 to 4, 11

Promontory Heights Community Elementary – Exposures on Nov 26 to 28 and 30, Dec. 1 to 3, 7 to 9

Sardis Elementary – Exposure Nov. 20, 24, 25, 30, Dec. 1 and 2, 7 to 10, 14 to 18

Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 23, 24, 25 and 30, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16

Kwiyeqel Secondary – Exposures on Dec. 7 and 8

Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Nov. 23, 24, Dec. 4

Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7 and 8

Cheam Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 3 and 4

Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 17 and 18

Evans Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 23, 24, 27, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 19 and 20

Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6

La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4

Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16

Burnaby:

Deer Lake SDA School – Exposure on Dec. 9

Holy Cross Elementary – Exposures Dec. 14 to 17

Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22, Nov. 9, 10, Dec. 14

Burnaby Mountain Secondary – Exposures Dec. 7 to 11

Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 10, 12, 13, 20, 25 and 26, Dec. 3, 4, 7, 8, 14, 15

Cascade Heights Elementary – Exposure Dec. 11

Edmonds Community Elementary – Exposures Nov. 26, 27 and 30, Dec. 10 to 15, 17 and 18

South Slope Elementary – Exposure Dec. 10

Suncrest Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 3, 14

Taylor Park Elementary – Exposures Dec. 11, 14 and 15

Windsor Elementary – Exposure Dec. 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18

École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20, Dec. 7 and 8

Byrne Creek Community – Exposures Nov. 18, 20, 26, 27 and 30, Dec. 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9

Nelson Elementary – Exposures Dec. 2 and 3

Kitwanga Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 1 to 3

Kitchener Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 7

Deer Lake School – Exposures Nov. 30, Dec. 1-4 and 7-9

École Cariboo Hill – Exposures on Dec. 2 and 3, 11 and 14

Deer Lake Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 to 4

Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 12 and 13, Dec. 1 and 2

University Highlands Elementary – Exposures Nov. 26, 27

Outlook Secondary Program – Exposure on Nov. 26

Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 25 to 27

Sperling Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 24

Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13

École Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23

Brentwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Parkcrest Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Maywood Community School – Exposure Nov. 10

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6, Dec. 16, 17 and 18

Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Dec. 14 to 18

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27, 28, Dec. 18

Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, Dec. 16, 17 and 18

Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15, Dec. 18

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28

Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Maple Ridge:

Davie Jones Elementary – Exposures Dec. 11 and 14

Blue Mountain Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 2 and 3

Eric Langton Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 8 and 9

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 27, 29 and 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Albion Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6, 17 to 19

Fairview Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposures on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6 and 17

Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 26 and Nov. 17, Dec. 8 to 11

Yennadon Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 21 and Nov. 16

Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13, 16 to 18

Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27

Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Alouette Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Pitt Meadows:

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21, Dec. 3, 15 and 16

Abbotsford:

Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle – Exposure on Dec. 9

Mennonite Educational Institute – Exposure on Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18 to 20, Dec. 2 to 4, 7 to 9, 14 to 17

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Dec. 2, 3, 14 and 15

McMillan Elementary – Exposures Dec. 7, 8, 10

Terry Fox Elementary – Exposure Dec. 4, 11

Sandy Hill Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 9 and 10

Dasmesh Punjabi School – Exposures on Nov. 20, 23 to 27 and 30, Dec. 1-4, 7 to 11 and 14

Abbotsford Traditional Senior – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 20, Dec. 8-11, 14 and 15

Robert Bateman Secondary – Exposure on Dec. 9, 14 and 15

Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29, Dec. 8 and 9

WJ Mouat Secondary – Exposure Nov. 10, 17 to 19 and 26, Dec. 7 and 8, 17

Yale Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 8, 9, 15 and 16

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9, Dec. 3, 4 and 7

King Traditional Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 24 to 26 and 30, Dec. 1, 3 and 4, 7 to 9

Upper Sumas Elementary – Exposures Dec. 8, 9

Abbotsford Middle – Exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to 4

Abbotsford Traditional Middle – Exposures Dec. 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14

Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14, Nov. 6, 9, 27, Dec. 3, 4, 7, 8, 9

Bradner Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 7

Dormick Park Elementary – Exposures Dec. 2 to 4

Ross Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 4

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15, Dec. 4

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13 to 16, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 17, 23, 26, Dec. 3, 4 and 8, 11, 15, 16 and 18

Cornerstone Christian – Exposures Nov. 18-25, 30, Dec. 1-2

Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17, Nov. 9, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Mt. Lehman Elementary – Exposure Dec. 4

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposure Nov. 12, 27 and 30, Dec. 1 to 3, 7 and 8

South Poplar Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 3

Abbotsford Christian Secondary – Exposure Nov. 19, 20, 23 to 27

Abbotsford Christian Elementary – Exposure Nov. 20, 24 and 30

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 18, 25 and 26

Abbotsford Christian Middle – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18 to 20, 23, 25

Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 17 to 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, Dec. 1 to 4

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27-29, Nov. 9, 10 and 16

ASIA North Poplar – Exposure Nov. 12

Clayburn Middle – Exposure Nov. 6

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29

Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29

Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Delta:

Delview Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 29, Nov. 6 to 16, 23-27 and 30, Dec. 3, 7 to 10, 16, 17 and 18

Devon Gardens Elementary – Exposures Dec. 7 and 8

Seaquam Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2, 12, 13, 16, 20, 23 to 27, Dec. 7, 9, 10, 11

Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3, Dec. 10

North Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26, 27, Dec. 1 to 4, 14 to 18

Pinewood Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 2 to 4

Hellings Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 19, 20, 23 to 27 and 30, Dec. 1, 3, and 4

Southpointe Academy – Exposures on Nov. 16, 24 and 25

Annieville Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, 9 and 10

South Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 23

Ladner Elementary – Exposures Nov. 19, 20, 23 to 26

Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 5, 17 to 20, and 23

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13, 16 to 20, 23, 25 to 27, Dec. 18

Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

McCloskey Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 2, 10-20

Brooke Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16 to 19, Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10

Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6

Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9

Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5 and 6, Dec. 15, 16, 17

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5, 23 to 25, Dec. 11

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15

Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Mission:

Hillside Traditional Academy – Exposure on Dec. 16

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 7-11, Dec. 14-15

Mission Senior Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 30

Edwin S Richards Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20 and 23

Mission Central Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Christine Morrison Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Fraser Cascade:

Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6, Dec. 2 to 4

Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, Exposures on Nov. 11 to 13, 19 and 20

Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver:

Saint Patrick Regional School – Exposure on Dec. 10 to 11

York House School – Exposure on Dec. 16 to 17

Shaughnessy Elementary School – Exposure on De. 11, 14 to 16

Edith Cavell Elementary School – Exposure on Dec. 14 to 18

Maple Grove Elementary School – Exposure on Dec. 16, 17

St. Joseph’s School – Exposures Dec. 10 and 11

Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposures Sept. 21, Nov. 12, 13, 16-20, Dec. 8 and 9

Sir Sandford Fleming Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 7-9, 11

John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 10 and 13, Dec. 1, 3, 4, 7 to 10

St. Francis of Assisi Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17, Dec. 8 and 9

Corpus Christi Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 10

École Jules-Verne – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 to 4, 7 and 8

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8

Vancouver Waldorf School – Exposures Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Total Education – Exposures on Dec. 4, 7 and 8

Crofton House School – Exposures Dec. 3, 4, 7 and 8

West Coast Christian School – Exposure Dec. 7

Sir James Douglas Annex – Exposure on Dec. 7, 8 to 10

Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24, Nov. 30, Dec. 3-4

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5, 13, 18, 19, Dec. 1-2

King George Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 17, 18, Dec. 1 and 2

John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, Nov. 18-20, Dec. 4

David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10, Dec, 2 to 4

General Brock Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 1 and 2

Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22, Nov. 18 to 20, Dec. 1, 2 and 7

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13 and 16, Dec. 1

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 and 9, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 6, 18 to 20, Dec. 1 and 2

Dr. H. N. MacCorkindale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 2

St. Judes Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 30

Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 17 to 20 and 23 to 26

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19-22, Nov. 24-27, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Thunderbird Elementary – Exposures Nov. 25 and 26

Walter Moberly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13, 25 and 26

King David Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 16, 23, 25 and 26

Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5, 23 to 26

Prince of Wales Secondary – Exposures Nov. 19, 20

L’École Bilingue – Exposures Nov. 19 and 20, Dec. 14 to 17

Emily Carr Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 19 and 20

J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 18 to 20 and 23

David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10, 18 to 20

Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2, 5, Nov. 19, 20

Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 7, Nov. 17 to 19

Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 18

Captain Cook Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3, 16 and 17

St. George’s Senior Campus – Exposures Nov. 16 to 18

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures Nov. 16 and 17, 23 to 25, Dec. 10, 11, 14 to 16

G.T. Cunningham Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10

Templeton Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 13, 16 to 20 and 23

Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 13

Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4 to 6, 9 and 10

David Livingstone Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Killarney Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 to 13, Dec. 15 to 17

Lord Roberts Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10 and 12

St. George’s Junior School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13

St. Andrew’s School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5

West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6

Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3

St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3, 23 to 27

Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3

Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 23

Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30

University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28

Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28

John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20

Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22

Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22

Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20 and Nov. 23

Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16

Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16, Dec. 15, 16

École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8

Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28

Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9

Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28

Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21

Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24

West Vancouver:

Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, Nov. 16, 23 to 25, Dec. 8 to 10

West Vancouver Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 7 to 10

Westcot Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 27

Irwin Park Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10, 26 and 27, Dec. 10, 11

École Cedardale – Exposures on Nov. 18 to 20, 23 and 24

Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 & 21, Nov. 16

École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15

Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24

Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23

Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6, 7, 23 and 24, Nov. 23 and 24

École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23

North Vancouver:

École Argyle Secondary School – Exposure Dec. 14 to 16

Upper Lynn Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 7 to 9

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2 to 6, 18 and 19, 30, Dec. 1 to 4 and 7

École Windsor – Exposures Nov. 23, 25 and 27

École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20, Nov. 16, 26 and 27

École Dorothy Lynas Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 25

Ridgeway Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 and 25

Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 16

Cove Cliff Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 6

Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3

Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28

Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15

Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9

Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

Sea to Sky:

Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25, Nov. 16, 17, and 19, 26, 27

Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2, 19

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 1, Nov. 16 and 17

Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18

Richmond:

H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6, Dec. 14 and 15

McKay Elementary – Exposures Dec. 10, 11 and 14, 16, 18

Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12 and 13, Dec. 7 to 10

William Cook Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12, Dec. 2 to 4, and 8

A.R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposure on Nov.12, Dec. 7

James Gilmore Elementary – Exposures Dec. 4 and 7

Maple Lane Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 20, 24, 25 and Dec. 1

Hugh McRoberts Secondary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10 and Nov. 12 and 13, Dec. 1, 2 and 4

Thomas Kidd Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 3

William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2, 30

Matthew McNair Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 16, 19 and 24 to 27

J.N. Burnett Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 24 to 26

Az-Zahraa Islamic Academy – Exposure Nov. 16, 24 to 26

Hugh Boyd Secondary – Exposures Nov. 25, 26 and 30

Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 24 to 26, Dec. 17, 18

R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 18, 19, 23 and 24

Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 24 to 27

W.D. Ferris Elementary – Exposure Nov. 20

R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22, Nov. 17, 18 and 20

Howard DeBeck Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 19

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given. Exposures on Nov. 12 to 13, Nov. 16 to 18

BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18, Nov. 9, Nov. 12 to 13, 16 to 17

Garden City Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 16

R.C. Talmey Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, Nov. 10

Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30

Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14

Pemberton:

Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21

Bella Coola:

Acwsalcta School – Exposures on Nov. 24 to 26

Interior Health

Kamloops:

Kamloops School of Arts – Exposures Dec. 7 to 10

NorKam Secondary – Exposure Nov. 6

Westsyde Secondary – Exposure Nov. 24 to 27

Kelowna:

Kelowna Secondary – Exposure Oct. 19-21, Oct. 28-30, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9, 10, 12, 16-20, Dec. 2, 3, 7, 11

Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposure Oct. 28-30, Nov. 2-4, 6, 9, 10, 12, 23-26, Dec. 3, 4, 7

Rutland Senior- Exposure Nov. 16-19, 23-25, 27, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 7-11

Central Okanagan – Exposure Nov. 17-19

Heritage Christian – Exposure Nov. 2-4, 12, 13

Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9, 16-19, Dec. 1, 2, 4, 7-11, 14-16

Kelowna Christian – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10

Lakeside School – Exposure on Nov. 24, 25

Canyon Falls Middle – Exposure Nov. 18, 19, 26, 27, Dec. 2 to 4, 7-11

Dr. Knox Middle – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6, Dec. 3, 9-11

KLO Middle – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 8-10, 17-19, 27, Dec. 8-11

Rutland Middle – Exposure Nov. 17-20

Springvalley Middle – Exposure Nov. 12, 13, 16. Dec. 9, 11

Anne McClymont Elementary – Exposures Nov. 26, 27

A.S. Matheson Elementary – Exposure Nov. 25-27, Dec. 7, 8

Bankhead Elementary – Exposure Nov. 26, 30, Dec. 9, 10

Casorso Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 26, 27, Dec. 3-4, 7

Chute Lake Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23-27

École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, 20

North Glenmore Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Quigley Elementary – Exposure Nov. 18-20, 23-25

Raymer Elementary – Exposure Dec. 8

South Kelowna Elementary – Exposure Nov. 27 and 30, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 7-9

South Rutland Elementary – Exposure Nov. 27

St. Joseph Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21, 22, Nov. 2, 23, Dec. 2-4, 7-9

Spring Valley Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Dec. 9, 10

Watson Road Elementary – Exposures Nov. 23, 24, and 27, Dec. 7, 8

West Kelowna:

Mount Boucherie Secondary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10, Dec. 2-4, 18

Constable Neil Bruce Middle – Exposure Nov. 2, 18-20

Glenrosa Elementary – Exposure Dec. 1-3

George Pringle Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13, Dec, 1-3

Hudson Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30, Dec. 2

Mar Jok Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23, Dec. 7

Rose Valley Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19-30

Penticton:

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure Nov. 25-27, 30, Dec. 1

Penticton Secondary – Exposure Nov. 26-27

Vernon:

Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5-8, Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 9

W.L. Seaton Secondary – Exposure Nov. 26

Mission Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10

Silver Star Elementary – Exposure Nov. 23, 24

Enderby:

A.L. Fortune Secondary – Exposures Dec. 13, 14

Lake Country:

George Elliot Secondary – Exposure Dec. 2-4, 7-9

Davidson Road Elementary – Exposure Dec. 1-3

Peter Greer Elementary – Exposure Nov. 25-27

Oliver:

South Okanagan Secondary – Exposures Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Osoyoos:

Osoyoos Secondary — Exposures Dec. 9 to 11, 13-16

Oyama:

Oyama Traditional School – Exposures Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7

Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm Secondary, Sullivan campus – Exposure Nov. 17-18

Summerland:

Giant’s Head Elementary – Exposure Nov. 23-27

Revelstoke:

École de Glacier Elementary – Exposure Nov. 23

Rossland:

Rossland Summit – Exposure Sept. 16

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure Sept. 11

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures Sept. 14, 15

Kimberley:

Kimberley Independent – Exposure Nov. 10

Cranbrook:

Laurie Middle School – Exposure Dec. 4

St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School – Exposure Nov. 17-19, 23, Dec. 1-2

Mount Baker Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Fernie

Kootenay Discovery School – Exposure Dec. 1

Elkford:

Rocky Mountain Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30, Dec, 1-2

Williams Lake:

Lake City Secondary – Exposure Nov. 17-19, Dec. 1-4

Island Health

Victoria:

Sir James Douglas – Exposure Nov. 23

The Victoria School for Ideal Education – Exposures Nov. 16-17

Lakeview Christian School – Exposure Nov. 16

Nanaimo:

Wellington Secondary – Exposures on Dec. 3 and 4

Nanaimo District Secondary – Exposures on Dec. 2 to 4

Forest Park Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30 to Dec. 4

Randerson Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, Dec. 2 to 4

Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12

John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10

Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Port Alberni:

Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22 and Nov. 12, 13, 27

Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre – Exposure on Nov. 24 and 25

AW Neill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 and 24

Maquinna Elementary – Exposures on November 19, 20, 23 to 25

EJ Dunn Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 24

Salt Spring Island

Gulf Islands Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 26

Salt Spring Centre School – Exposure on Dec. 3

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28, Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Qualicum Beach:

Kwalicum Secondary – Exposures occurred on Nov. 18 and 19

Northern Health

Smithers:

Walnut Park Elementary – Exposures Dec. 1, 9 and 10

Smithers Secondary – Exposures Dec. 7, 10

Terrace:

Thornhill Primary School – Exposures Dec. 4, 7-11, 14-17

Mountain View Christian — Exposure Dec. 7, 8, 10 and 11 (Self-monitoring end date: Dec. 25)

Skeena Middle School – Exposures Dec. 4, 7

Veritas Catholic School – Exposure Nov. 30

Caledonia Secondary – Exposures Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, 4, 10 and 11 (Self-monitoring end date: Dec. 25)

Uplands Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Suwilaawks Community School – Exposure on Nov. 27, Nov 30 to Dec. 4

Centennial Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 23 to 26

Charlie Lake:

Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposures Nov. 23 and 24

Burns Lake:

William Konkin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16, 23-27, 30, Dec. 1-4

Lakes District Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 23

Fort St. John:

Bert Bowes Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 16, 18, 20, 30, Dec. 1-4

Ecole Central Elementary – Exposure Dec. 2,3, 4

Margaret Ma Murray Community School – Exposures on Nov. 23-26, Dec. 1-4

Anne Roberts Young Elementary – Exposure Nov. 30

Bert Ambrose Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 30

North Peace Secondary – Exposures Nov. 10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20, 24 to 26

Energetic Learning Campus – Exposures Nov. 16 to 20, 23 to 27 and 30

Chetwynd:

Chetwynd Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 13

Hudson’s Hope:

Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4

Prince Rupert:

Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22

Prince George:

College Heights Secondary – Exposure on Dec. 10 and 11

DP Todd Secondary – Exposure on Dec. 1 and 2

Westwood Elementary School – Exposure on Dec. 8

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Exposures on Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-11 (Self-monitoring end date: Dec. 25)

Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 7 to 11

Heather Park Elementary – Exposures on Dec. 1 to 4, 7 and 8

Sacred Heart Elementary – Exposures Nov. 25 to 27

Beaverly Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 and 24

Foothills Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23

Peden Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 20, 24 to 27, Nov. 30

École College Heights School – Exposures on November 19, 20 to 24

Van Bien Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23

Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2, Nov. 18, Dec. 1 and 2

Fort Nelson:

Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16, Dec. 7

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18

Fort St. James:

Fort St. James Secondary – Exposures Nov. 19-26, 30, Dec. 1

David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18, Nov. 25, 26, 30 and Dec. 1

Nak’albun Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 22 to 25, Dec. 3 and 4

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16-18, Nov. 22-25

Dawson Creek:

Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23-25, Nov. 16-18, Dec. 8

Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

Burns Lake:

Decker Lake Elementary – Exposure on Dec. 3 and 4

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

