Coronavirus: 1 patient dead, 18 active cases linked to Foothills hospital outbreaks

One patient has died and 14 others at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary are confirmed to have COVID-19 in relation to two outbreaks that were announced on Sunday.

According to Alberta Health Services, a total of 18 active cases were linked to the outbreaks — 14 patients and four staff — as of Monday.

An additional 57 staff members from the affected units — which include cardiac care and general medicine — were in isolation.

“AHS is very saddened to report that one patient has passed away,” the health authority said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family.” Tweet This

AHS said the situation is being closely monitored, adding that contact tracing is underway along with enhanced screening of staff and patients and increased infection prevention and control measures on the affected units.

“While we appreciate it may be difficult for some, visitors to the units are limited to end-of-life situations only until further notice.”

AHS said the hospital is still safe for people to go for care, as well as to visit.

“There is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital and all services continue to be offered, including emergency and scheduled care procedures,” AHS said.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nick Etches is expected to address the outbreak further in a news conference at 2:45 p.m. on Monday. This story will be updated following that media availability.