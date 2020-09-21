Saskatchewan reports 7 new coronavirus cases, some linked to outbreak at Saskatoon workplace

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported seven new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Five of those cases are in Saskatoon and three are linked to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. Health officials said there are now 17 cases in the city linked to that workplace.

The other new cases were in Regina (one) and the southeast (one) zones.

This brings the total case count in the province to 1,814, 145 which are considered active.

Ten people are in hospital — eight in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south-central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Two more recoveries were reported, bring total recoveries to 1,645.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 24 deaths in the province related to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 887 are community contacts, 525 have no known exposures, 271 are travellers and 131 are under investigation by public health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

303 people are 19 and under

591 people are 20 to 39

561 are 40 to 59

298 people are 60 to 79

61 people are 80 and over

Females make up 50 per cent of the cases, males 50 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 173,764 tests so far for the virus, up 1,819 from Sunday.

Health officials said drive-thru testing has been expanded in Regina to include Wednesdays.

Testing is now available at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place as follows:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Saskatoon, people can be tested at 3630 Thatcher Ave. as follows:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials said testing at drive-thru sites is on a first-come, first-served basis and anyone waiting for a test must remain in their vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.