Métis Nation-Saskatchewan president tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (M-NS) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, M-NS said Glen McCallum tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic. McCallum is currently self-isolating and following public health protocols.

McCallum was tested as a preventative measure “given his role in the community and to ensure he and everyone he comes in contact with remains safe,” said a spokesperson for M-NS in a statement.

“Despite taking precautions, President McCallum still contracted the virus.”

McCallum says he is not experiencing any symptoms and this “demonstrates how easily, and unknowingly, this virus is spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank everyone who has called and sent messages of concern. I’ve been touched by the kindness the community has shown since my diagnosis became public,” McCallum said in a statement.

“I will remain in isolation until I receive the all creal from public health officials. I’m relieved and grateful that I was tested when I was and that my family is safe and healthy.

The M-NS is urging people to follow public health guidelines in relation to COVID-19 including handwashing, wearing face masks and keeping two metres apart from others.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s very easy as we go about our daily lives to not be as attentive as we were at the beginning of this global pandemic,” McCallum said.

“We must remind ourselves and others that we are not at the end of this health crisis. Instead we are at a critical point as we see cases rise across the country. Tweet This

“If nothing else, please let this be a remind to remain cautious and follow all preventative COVID-19 protocols.”

M-NS is a government that represents Métis citizens in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Métis residents want hunting, fishing rights recognized in southern Saskatchewan Métis residents want hunting, fishing rights recognized in southern Saskatchewan

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.