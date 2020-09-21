B.C. to provide Monday COVID-19 update as election campaign gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer will provide an update Monday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The update will come hours after B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24.

“This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that’s why I believe we need to have an election now,” he said.

“We can either delay that decision and create uncertainty and instability over the next 12 months … or we can do what I believe is always the right thing and ask British Columbians what they think.”

On Friday, the province added 179 cases of COVID-19 to its provincial tally on Friday.

Forty of those cases were “historical” diagnoses from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, some dating back to early August, while 139 were reported as new since Thursday.

The historical cases were related to individuals who didn’t have personal health numbers.

In a written statement, health officials also reported three new deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 223.

B.C.’s active cases climbed to 1,803, a new record, while another 3,075 people were in isolation due to potential exposure to the virus.

Several additional COVID-19 exposures have been reported at B.C. schools, including 14 in the Surrey School District.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will not join Henry for televised updates ahead of the Oct. 24 election. Dix is now on the campaign trail and is no longer acting as minster of health on a day-to-day basis.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little and Richard Zussman