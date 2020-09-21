Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Roussin to give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers Monday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 11:56 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba will update the province on the latest coronavirus numbers Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to media Monday at 1 p.m. Global Winnipeg will livestream the press conference here.

The province identified 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, with 23 of those in Winnipeg.

Health officials say there has been a “concerning increase” in the number of cases in Winnipeg, with many cases having large numbers of close contacts.

Read more: Manitoba sees 29 new COVID-19 cases, warns of exposures on bus, at restaurants

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusdaily covid updatedaily manitoba update covidwinnipeg conoravirus daily update
Flyers
More weekly flyers