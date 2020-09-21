Roussin to give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will update the province on the latest coronavirus numbers Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to media Monday at 1 p.m. Global Winnipeg will livestream the press conference here.

The province identified 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, with 23 of those in Winnipeg.

Health officials say there has been a “concerning increase” in the number of cases in Winnipeg, with many cases having large numbers of close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement