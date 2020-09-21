2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health has identified two new cases of the coronavirus in the Kingston region over the weekend.

The public health unit says the two new cases were both found in women, one in her 20s and another under 20. Public health says the woman under 20 is not of secondary or elementary school age.

According to provincial data, there is currently not link to another case in the region, but KFL&A Public Health says both new cases are still under investigation, which includes contact tracing.

These two new COVID-19 cases bring the region’s total cases up to 119. As of Monday morning, there are seven active cases in the region, according to KFL&A’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman in her 20s was tested for the virus on Sept. 19 and notified of the positive test the same day.

The woman below 20 was tested for the virus on Sept. 18 and the results of the positive test came back Sept. 20.

These two new cases come as Ontario reports another large uptick in cases Monday with 425.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 175 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 60 in Ottawa and 20 in York Region.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues