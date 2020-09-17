A mysterious case of COVID-19 has been identified at a Kingston Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

A mystery has developed over a case of COVID-19 impacting operations at a Kingston, Ont., Tim Horton’s drive-thru restaurant.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health says they know nothing about a confirmed case involving an employee at a Kingston Tim Horton’s location, despite the company confirming Thursday that they were notified that an employee tested positive on Wednesday.

Currently, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to both provincial data and KFL&A Public Health.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region was adamant Thursday that none of those five active cases had any links to a Tim Horton’s restaurant.

Nevertheless, the Tim Horton’s drive-thru at 2821 Princess St. in Kingston, and the attached Esso gas station, are both currently closed, and cleaning crews have been on site sanitizing the interior of the building.

In a statement, Tim Horton’s said the employee’s last shift was Sept. 10 and that they are in the process of self-isolating for 14 days.

The information left Moore at a loss.

“There’s no known exposure at that facility,” Moore said Thursday.

The idea was floated that perhaps the employee lived outside the KFL&A region, and therefore the positive case would have been counted somewhere else, but KFL&A Public Health said any public health unit would inform them of a positive worker at a restaurant in their region.

Despite being asked, it’s still unclear if KFL&A Public Health has reached out to any neighbouring public health units to see if there was a new case in their region involving an employee at the Kingston Tim Horton’s. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says they have yet to have a new case since Sept. 5. Leeds, Grenville, Lanark Dsitrict Health says they are not aware of their only active case prompting any workplace closures.

Tim Hortons could not explain the discrepancy between their information and public health’s, but said the owner of the affected Kingston location contacted the local public health Thursday morning to notify them of the case.