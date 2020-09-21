Menu

Health

CDC shifts guidelines on how coronavirus can spread through the air

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 21, 2020 10:14 am
Coronavirus: ‘likely some degree of aerosol transmission’ of COVID-19, says Dr. Fauci
WATCH: : ‘Likely some degree of aerosol transmission’ of COVID-19, says Dr. Fauci

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that COVID-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

The agency previously said the virus mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks.

Read more: Coronavirus can be airborne, but that’s not how it typically spreads: experts

The updated guidance, posted on the agency’s website on Friday, also recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

Airborne viruses are among the most contagious, and the CDC warned that poorly-ventilated places increase the risk of spreading.

Coronavirus: WHO ‘concerned from the beginning’ about aerosol transmission of COVID-19
Coronavirus: WHO ‘concerned from the beginning’ about aerosol transmission of COVID-19

Studies have shown that the new coronavirus could spread through aerosols in the air, and the World Health Organization has said it is monitoring “emerging evidence” of possible airborne transmission.

© 2020 Reuters
