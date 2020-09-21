Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Oxford OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 401 near Ingersoll

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2020 9:38 am
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Culloden Road.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Culloden Road. via @OPP_WR/Twitter

Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 401 near Culloden Road in the Ingersoll, Ont., area.

Police say officers learned of the single-vehicle crash at roughly 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Woman dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

Provincial police, firefighters out of Mount Elgin, and Oxford County emergency medical services were all at the scene.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing, but so far police have determined that a sedan left the roadway and struck the overpass abutment, the structure that supports the overpass.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not yet been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The eastbound ramp to the highway from Culloden was closed for roughly two hours.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashSingle Vehicle CrashOxford OPPoxford county oppSedanSouth West Oxford Township
Flyers
More weekly flyers