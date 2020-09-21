Oxford OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 401 near Ingersoll

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 401 near Culloden Road in the Ingersoll, Ont., area.

Police say officers learned of the single-vehicle crash at roughly 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Provincial police, firefighters out of Mount Elgin, and Oxford County emergency medical services were all at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far police have determined that a sedan left the roadway and struck the overpass abutment, the structure that supports the overpass.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not yet been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The eastbound ramp to the highway from Culloden was closed for roughly two hours.