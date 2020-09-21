Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run on Quebec’s Highway 20

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car on Highway 20 near Sainte-Eulalie Monday morning.

Provincial police say the man in his 50s was hit shortly before 4 a.m. while work was being done on a viaduct.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson said that a search operation was launched to identify the driver involved in the incident.

The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the ongoing investigation, and officials from Quebec’s workplace safety board, the CNESST, joined police in an inspection of the worksite where the crash occurred. That inspection temporarily halted eastbound traffic on Highway 20.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

Story continues below advertisement