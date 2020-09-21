Menu

Crime

Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run on Quebec’s Highway 20

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 8:12 am
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser.
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A construction worker is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car on Highway 20 near Sainte-Eulalie Monday morning.

Provincial police say the man in his 50s was hit shortly before 4 a.m. while work was being done on a viaduct.

Read more: Man arrested after Montreal police track down car in suspected hit-and-run

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson said that a search operation was launched to identify the driver involved in the incident.

Trending Stories

The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the ongoing investigation, and officials from Quebec’s workplace safety board, the CNESST, joined police in an inspection of the worksite where the crash occurred. That inspection temporarily halted eastbound traffic on Highway 20.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunSureté du QuébecSQHighway 20Quebec CrimeHighway 20 hit and runQuebec hit and run
