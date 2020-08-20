Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after Montreal police track down car in suspected hit-and-run

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 7:20 am
Montreal police have arrested a 20-year-old man following a hit-and-run on Sherbrooke Street West downtown on August 19, 2020.
Montreal police have arrested a 20-year-old man following a hit-and-run on Sherbrooke Street West downtown on August 19, 2020. TVA

A man in his 40s is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a late-night hit-and-run Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

The man was crossing Sherbrooke Street West near Sainte-Famille Street shortly after 9 p.m. when a driver hit him, says Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

At the time of the collision, Brabant told Global News the pedestrian was “moving slowly” because he was using crutches, which potentially made his ability to get out of the way of the oncoming car more difficult.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run in downtown Montreal injuring two women in their 20s

The driver fled the scene following the collision, police say. Witnesses nearby made note of the car’s licence plate number and provided it to police when they arrived on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were able to locate the vehicle in Verdun,” Brabant said. “From there, we were able to knock on the door and make an arrest.”

The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is facing charges of hit-and-run causing bodily harm, as well as dangerous driving.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court at a later, unspecified date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceHit and RunSPVMVerdunJean-Pierre BrabantMontreal hit-and-runDowntown hit and run
Flyers
More weekly flyers