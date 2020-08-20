Man arrested after Montreal police track down car in suspected hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a late-night hit-and-run Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

The man was crossing Sherbrooke Street West near Sainte-Famille Street shortly after 9 p.m. when a driver hit him, says Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

At the time of the collision, Brabant told Global News the pedestrian was “moving slowly” because he was using crutches, which potentially made his ability to get out of the way of the oncoming car more difficult.

The driver fled the scene following the collision, police say. Witnesses nearby made note of the car’s licence plate number and provided it to police when they arrived on the scene.

“We were able to locate the vehicle in Verdun,” Brabant said. “From there, we were able to knock on the door and make an arrest.”

The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is facing charges of hit-and-run causing bodily harm, as well as dangerous driving.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court at a later, unspecified date.