Deadly weekend on Saskatchewan highways leaves 4 dead in 4 separate crashes

Nipawin RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that took the life of an 18-year-old man from the Warman area.

Police say they responded to the rollover at 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 35 approximately 17 kilometres northwest of White Fox, Sask.

Nipawin Fire and EMS also attended the scene.

Police say the 18-year-old, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been released.

This is the fourth fatal crash to occur on Saskatchewan highways over the weekend.

Fatal collision near Canora, Sask.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old man died after his truck rolled over on Whitesand Drive near Canora, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police say the collision happened around 5:45 a.m. The man, who was from Norquay, Sask., was pronounced dead on scene. His name will not be released, say police.

Highway 915 crash

Earlier Saturday morning, a woman died in a separate single-vehicle collision on Highway 915 approximately 15 kilometres south of Stanley Mission.