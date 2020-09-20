Deadly weekend on Saskatchewan highways leaves 4 dead in 4 separate crashes

A resident of Birsay, Sask., died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.In a press release, RCMP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373, just outside of Birsay. EMS and Lucky Lake Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.The Birsay resident was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.
