Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Deadly weekend on Saskatchewan highways leaves 4 dead in 4 separate crashes

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 9:18 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said it responded to four separate fatal motor vehicle collisions on Sept. 19 and 20.
Saskatchewan RCMP said it responded to four separate fatal motor vehicle collisions on Sept. 19 and 20. File / Global News

Nipawin RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that took the life of an 18-year-old man from the Warman area.

Police say they responded to the rollover at 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 35 approximately 17 kilometres northwest of White Fox, Sask.

Nipawin Fire and EMS also attended the scene.

Police say the 18-year-old, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Read more: 2 dead following separate collisions in Saskatchewan: RCMP

This is the fourth fatal crash to occur on Saskatchewan highways over the weekend.

Trending Stories

Fatal collision near Canora, Sask.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old man died after his truck rolled over on Whitesand Drive near Canora, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the collision happened around 5:45 a.m. The man, who was from Norquay, Sask., was pronounced dead on scene. His name will not be released, say police.

Highway 915 crash

Earlier Saturday morning, a woman died in a separate single-vehicle collision on Highway 915 approximately 15 kilometres south of Stanley Mission.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:50 a.m., with five people in the car, all from Stanley Mission.
A 36-year-old woman passenger was pronounced dead on scene, say RCMP. All the other occupants were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Read more: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Birsay, Sask.: RCMP

The investigation remains ongoing.

Motorcyclist killed near Birsay, Sask.

A resident of Birsay, Sask., died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.In a press release, RCMP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373, just outside of Birsay. EMS and Lucky Lake Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.The Birsay resident was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.
RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Tesla on the QEII
RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Tesla on the QEII
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSaskatchewan RCMPSaskatchewan Newscanora crashBirsaydeadly weekend saskatchewan highwaysfatal weekend car crashhighway 915 crashmotorcyclist killed Birsaysask car crashsaskatchewan highway crashstanley mission crashwhite fox crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers