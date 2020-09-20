Menu

Comments

Canada

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Birsay, Sask.: RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 3:01 pm
RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision outside of Birsay, Sask., on Saturday.
RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision outside of Birsay, Sask., on Saturday. File / The Canadian Press

Outlook RCMP are investigating a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist.

Read more: 2 dead following separate collisions in Saskatchewan: RCMP

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373, just outside of Birsay, Sask.

EMS and Birsay Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The motorcyclist, a man from Birsay, was the only person on the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

Read more: Cathy Watts, well-know Saskatoon cycling advocate, dies at 72

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Birsay, Sask. is located about 145 km south of Saskatoon.

