Motorcyclist killed in crash near Birsay, Sask.: RCMP

Outlook RCMP are investigating a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist.
Police say they responded to the single-vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373, just outside of Birsay, Sask.
EMS and Birsay Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The motorcyclist, a man from Birsay, was the only person on the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.
Trending Stories
The name of the deceased has not been released.
Birsay, Sask. is located about 145 km south of Saskatoon.
RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Tesla on the QEII
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments