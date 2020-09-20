20 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 10 of which are in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday with total cases surpassing 1,800.

Of the new cases, 10 are in the area of Regina, seven are in the Saskatoon zone and two are in south east Saskatchewan. The location of one case remains pending, says the health authority.

The new cases in Saskatoon are connected to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. The outbreak was declared on Friday. Since then there have been 14 cases linked to the workplace.

The source of the outbreak is connected to out-of-province travel, say health officials.

There are 1,807 total cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan with 140 of them being considered active.

Health officials say 27 of the current active cases are in communal living settings, which is the province’s term to describe Hutterite colonies.

The government reported one more recovery on Sunday. A total of 1,643 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Saskatoon: 70

Regina: 23

Central East: 19

Central West: 7

South Central: 5

South West: 4

South East: 4

North West: 2

Far North East: 2

Far North West: 1

North East: 1

North Central: 1

There are 10 people in hospital, nine of which are receiving inpatient care. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

302 people are 19 and under

588 people are 20 to 39

558 are 40 to 59

298 people are 60 to 79

61 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 881 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 265 are travel-related, 523 have no known exposure and 138 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 69 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 171,945 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,426 from Saturday.

Drive-thru testing expanded in Regina

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will now be available in Regina on Wednesdays.

Where: International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C (1700 Elphinstone Street)

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C (1700 Elphinstone Street) When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan health card is required for testing. Canadian Armed Forces numbers or interim federal health IDs are also accepted.

People are required to wear masks during registration, says the SHA.

The drive-thru is first-come, first-served.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.