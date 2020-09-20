More traps cut after ‘positive’ meeting between fisheries minister, Sipekne’katik chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Sipekne’katik First Nation says more lobster traps were cut overnight despite a “positive” conversation between the Sipekne’katik chief and Canada’s fisheries minister on Saturday.

The Sipekne’katik First Nation launched its own self-managed lobstery fishery last week, marking the 21-year anniversary of the affirmation by the Supreme Court of Canada of the right of Indigenous groups in Eastern Canada to hunt and fish for a moderate livelihood.

Five lobster licences have been issued to members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, with each limited to using 50 traps.

But the establishment of the fishery has been met by fierce and heated opposition by non-Indigenous commercial fishermen. They say that the First Nation has no right to launch its own commercial fishery because the fishing season is now closed.

Two were arrested on assault charges Friday after confrontations between the two sides. The two have since been released from custody.

Earlier this week Indigenous fishermen alleged that ropes securing some of their lobster traps had been cut.

That trend continued with Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack saying in a press release on Sunday that more lobster traps had been cut at the Saulnierville wharf.

2:00 Tensions escalate in the south shore between Mi’kmaq harvesters and region’s fishers Tensions escalate in the south shore between Mi’kmaq harvesters and region’s fishers

The additional lines being cut comes after Sack and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a “positive meeting” to “discuss a path forward” on Saturday.

“The minister was very concerned about the vandalism and acts of aggression that have taken place and expressed her support in taking all measures necessary to protect our people as we continue to exercise our constitutional right to fish for a moderate livelihood,” Sack is quoted as saying in the Sipekne’katik press release.

Sack described the news of additional lines being sabotaged as “disheartening.”

He called for additional donations of traps to replenish the gear that has been sabotaged.

The RCMP continues to have an active presence in the area. In a statement, Corp. Andrew Joyce confirmed no arrests were made overnight.

Sack said that RCMP may need additional resources as the Sipekne’katik fishermen continue to harvest this week.

Joyce said the force is committed to ensuring “public and police safety, and to keep the peace.”

Despite a photo circulating online that showed the force’s armoured vehicle, which the RCMP refers to as a tactical armoured vehicle (TAV), Joyce said on Saturday evening that the force is “not planning to bring the TAV to the Saulnierville/Meteghan area.”

The Indigenous fishermen are keeping one eye on the impending arrival of hurricane Teddy, Sack said.

A request for comment from Jordan’s office was not immediately returned on Sunday.