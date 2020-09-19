Manitoba sees 18 new COVID-19 cases, one new infection at Gordon Bell High School

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are advising of 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday morning.

That brings the number of cases in Manitoba to 1,558.

The areas affected are as follows:



• three cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• two cases are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud

• thirteen cases are in the Winnipeg health region

Right now there are 331 known active cases and 1,211 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 10 people in hospital and three people in intensive care, meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 16.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.6 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,488 on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 162,961.

1:07 Coronavirus: Six new COVID-19 cases at Winnipeg school, some classes move to online learning Coronavirus: Six new COVID-19 cases at Winnipeg school, some classes move to online learning

A letter to parents has been sent to parents about a possible exposure to COVID-19 at Gordon Bell High School at 3 Borrowman Pl., in Winnipeg on Sept. 17 in the morning and afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on the Public Health investigation, the province says this exposure was assessed to be low risk. At this time, no close contacts have been identified at Gordon Bell.

Health officials say no one is required to self-isolate from this exposure and the infection was not acquired at school.

The province says the school has closed off areas used by the infected person and will not use these areas until after cleaning and disinfection have occurred.

Health officials add there has been a concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg and they’re reminding people to return to the fundamentals — people must stay home if sick, wash/sanitize their hands, cover their cough and physically distance when they are with people outside their household.

And if you can’t physically distance you are asked to wear a mask and avoid crowded spaces.

Story continues below advertisement