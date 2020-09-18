Possible COVID-19 exposure at Saskatoon Walmart: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Saskatoon Walmart.

The health authority says the person visited Walmart, located at 3035 Clarence Ave. S, on the following dates while likely infectious:

Sept. 6 – 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. while in the photo centre

Sept. 6 – 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. while in the menswear, frozen food section and deli

Sept. 7 – 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. while in the photo centre and menswear section

The SHA said anyone who was at the business on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA says alerts may be issued to notify the community if an individual tests positive for the coronavirus and health officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.