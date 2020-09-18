Possible COVID-19 exposure on Regina transit, Saskatchewan Health Authority says

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says passengers on Regina Transit may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority said a person who tested positive for the virus had ridden public buses on the following routes:

Sept. 7 Route 9 (south to east) – 1 – 2 p.m.

Sept. 8 Route 7 (south to east) – 1:50 – 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 8 Route 7 (east to south) – 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Route 7 (south to east) – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Route 7 (east to south) – 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Route 7 (south to east) – 4 – 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 Route 7 (east to south) – 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Route 9 (south to east) – 1:20 – 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 9 (south to downtown) – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Sept. 14 Route 40 (south) – 12 – 12:20 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 7 (south to east) – 3 – 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 7 (east to south) – 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.

The city of Regina says its transit service has been working to inform all its staff who are being advised to contact 811 and follow the health authority’s instruction.

“The city takes the health and safety of our employees and the community very seriously,” said the city in a press release.

“Protocols were put in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission between the public and Transit operators, including driver curtains, mandatory masks, and daily fogging of our transit fleet.

According to the SHA, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 also visited Golden Mile Superstore on Albert Street during the following dates while likely infectious:

Sept. 12 – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 – 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Sept. 16 – 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone at the business or riding Regina Transit on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the health line at 811 to arrange for testing, says the SHA.

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA says alerts may be issued to notify the community if an individual tests positive for the coronavirus and health officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

