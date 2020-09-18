Menu

Canada

Regina Cat Rescue converts coolers into shelters for feral felines in the city

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 6:35 pm
Regina Cat Rescue volunteers flipped medical-grade coolers into cat condos to help shelter animals in the winter months. Facebook: Regina Cat Rescue

Regina Cat Rescue is once again providing winter homes for some of the city’s most vulnerable animals.

Volunteers outfitted medical-grade coolers with fleece and a pillow to create DIY cat condos for the city’s feral felines.

Read more: ‘Good, stinky food’ used to rescue dozens of Newfoundland feral cats and bring them to Nova Scotia

“We often say these coolers get to save lives more than once,” said Rachel Molnar, Regina Cat Rescue’s education coordinator.

“They’re either delivering blood or medication to human patients and then they’re homes for our cats — saving their lives, too.”

This is the 15th year volunteers have created the makeshift shelters.

According to Molnar, the condos can reach close to 20 C while a cat is inside during the winter months.

Read more: Regina Humane Society seizes 79 cats, kittens from home last week

Once the temperature dips, the rescue will distribute the coolers to the 30 cat colonies throughout the city.

These colonies supply food, water and shelter to the feral animals all year round.

Read more: Regina cat loses leg after suspected case of animal cruelty, local rescue warns pet owners

“We do this with cats that are not socialized to people so they’re not good candidates to be adopted into homes,” Molnar said.

“They are happiest living their lives on the streets.”

The rescue operates on a “trap, neuter and return” program to help curb the “cat overpopulation crisis.”

According to Molnar, once the cats are sterilized they are returned to the colonies.

“Rather than catching and killing them or letting them breed non-stop, we think it’s important to run this program.”

Alleged case of cat abuse caught on camera in Regina
