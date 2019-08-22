Regina Humane Society seizes 79 cats, kittens from home last week

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) seized 79 cats and kittens found in a Regina home last week.

Animal protection officers said they were discovered after responding to a report of a “possible animal hoarding situation.”

The felines were found living among garbage, feces and urine and were without proper access to food and water.

“Our first priority was to provide emergent care such as food and water and treating any animals in immediate distress, followed by a general health assessment of each animal”, said Dr. Katherine Ball, RHS director of veterinary care.

READ MORE: Calls for foster families as Humane Society nears ‘kitten season’

“Happily, many of these cats and kittens are now available for adoption into new, loving homes, allowing them to put their terrible past behind them.”

RHS said they are waiving all adult cat adoptions fees while kittens four months of age or younger can be adopted for $50.

All animals will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, tattooed and microchipped. A complimentary veterinary exam and 30 days of Petplan pet insurance is also being offered.

RHS said the sudden intake of animals has put a financial strain on the organization, something they are continuing to deal with.

READ MORE: Freezing dog rescued from Regina bus shelter

“We enforce the Animal Protection Act of Saskatchewan which is provincial legislation, but we do not receive any funding from the province to do so,” said Bill Thorn, RHS spokesperson.

“It is 100 per cent donor funded, and even looking after cats for a week can cost thousands and thousands of dollars.”

RHS said they would welcome anyone who would like to help cover the costs of the seizure and can do so by making a donation at www.reginahumanesociety.ca/donate.

They can also be reached at 306-543-6363.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.