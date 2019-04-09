Regina cat loses leg after suspected case of animal cruelty, local rescue warns pet owners

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Regina Cat Rescue (RCR) is reminding people to keep their pets inside after a cat’s leg ha to be amputated in a suspected case of animal cruelty.

During the first week of April, the cat, who has since been named Duke, was reported to the rescue after he was seen limping with something tied around his leg in the Cathedral area.

After being trapped and taken to a vet to be assessed, it was discovered that Duke had a string tied tightly and double-knotted around his rear left leg.

“It is disheartening, but the flip side is there are people like the ones who called us they were very nice, very concerned,” said Sandra Klarer, co-chair of the community cat team with Regina Cat Rescue.

“But it’s disheartening, knowing there are people who would do this.”

Klarer says the loss of circulation caused permanent damage and amputation was the only option to save the cat’s life.

The rescue is now using Duke’s story as a precaution, warning pet owners of the countless dangers cats face when let outside.

Right now, Duke is recovering under Klarer’s care and learning to trust humans.

“Until he’s feeling better, we won’t know what his personality is,” Klarer said. “Our hope is that he’s a tame cat and that he can go up for adoption. If he turns out to be feral we will have to come up with a plan ‘b’ for him.”

Klarer adds the rescue is always looking for foster homes and donations.