Coronavirus: No new cases Friday for Peterborough area as testing tops 27,000

Peterborough Public Health says cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction remain at 111 on Friday.

No new cases or newly resolved cases were reported in the health unit’s update issued at 4:35 p.m. Of the 111 cases, six are active and 103 are resolved.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

An outbreak declared on Tuesday also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — wrapped up at Northcrest Arena parking lot on Friday evening. The centre will relocate to Eastgate Memorial Park on Ashburnham Drive with testing to begin on Monday. Weekday testing runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit says as of Friday, more than 27,000 people have been tested — up 350 from Wednesday’s update. It’s approximately one out of every six residents in the jurisdiction.

