Coronavirus: 1 new case in Northumberland County; no new resolved cases for HKPRDHU

Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Northumberland County with another new case reported Friday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the county now has 41 confirmed cases — up from 40 reported two days ago after three new cases were reported in Trent Hills in the county.

Overall, the health unit has 234 cases. Of those, 208 are resolved (approximately 89 per cent) — a number unchanged since Monday. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there remain 178 cases, of which 159 are resolved. There are no active cases. To date, 11 cases in the municipality required hospitalized care.

Of Northumberland County’s 41 cases, 34 are resolved. Six cases are currently deemed active and three cases required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Wednesday)

Six in Northumberland County (up from four reported Wednesday)

Two in Haliburton County (up from zero reported Wednesday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit was reported 33 deaths related to COVID-19. Thirty-two were in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 28 of them from an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. One death was reported in Northumberland County on Sept. 8.

