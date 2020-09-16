Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland County’s coronavirus case count has now reached 40 with three new cases reported Wednesday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s overall case total is now at 233 as one case for the City of Kawartha Lakes was removed due to a duplication with another health unit.

Of the 233 cases, 208 are resolved — unchanged since Monday. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

Of Northumberland County’s 40 cases, 34 are resolved. Five cases are currently deemed active and three cases required hospitalized care.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there is now 178 cases, of which 159 are resolved. There are no active cases. To date, 11 cases in the municipality required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from 5 reported Monday)

Two in Northumberland County (up from 2 reported Friday)

Zero in Haliburton County (unchanged since Monday).

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit was reported 33 deaths related to COVID-19. Thirty-two were in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 28 of them from an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. One death was reported in Northumberland County on Sept. 8.

