Comments

Health

Services expanded at Winnipeg libraries after months of pandemic restrictions

By Sam Thompson Global News
City of Winnipeg officials give update on COVID-19 fight as Winnipeg's libraries expand their services beginning Monday.

Winnipeg’s libraries are expanding their services beginning Monday, after months of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winnipeg Public Library said the expansion of services at all branches across the city will include collection browsing, limited computer use, self-pick-up of holds, and printing and photocopying.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and the city’s emergency operations centre manager, Jason Shaw, are expected to discuss the changes at a 12 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Winnipeg libraries to resume some services Aug. 4

Library patrons will also have access to the resources at the ideaMILL at the Millenium Library downtown, as well as being able to book tutorial rooms — although meeting and program rooms remain unavailable to rent.

Twenty-four hour access to return materials will be available, but all returned items will be quarantined for four days before they’re put back on shelves, the library said.

Other changes include updated seating and play areas to enforce physical distancing, as well as occupancy limits at each branch.

Visitors are asked to wear face masks before entering library facilities.
Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg resumes libraries services, recalls nearly 195 temporarily laid off staff
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaLibrariesWinnipeg librariesWinnipeg Public Library
