Services expanded at Winnipeg libraries after months of pandemic restrictions

Winnipeg’s libraries are expanding their services beginning Monday, after months of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winnipeg Public Library said the expansion of services at all branches across the city will include collection browsing, limited computer use, self-pick-up of holds, and printing and photocopying.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and the city’s emergency operations centre manager, Jason Shaw, are expected to discuss the changes at a 12 p.m. press conference.

Library patrons will also have access to the resources at the ideaMILL at the Millenium Library downtown, as well as being able to book tutorial rooms — although meeting and program rooms remain unavailable to rent.

Twenty-four hour access to return materials will be available, but all returned items will be quarantined for four days before they’re put back on shelves, the library said.

Other changes include updated seating and play areas to enforce physical distancing, as well as occupancy limits at each branch.

0:44 Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg resumes libraries services, recalls nearly 195 temporarily laid off staff Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg resumes libraries services, recalls nearly 195 temporarily laid off staff