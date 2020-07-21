Winnipeg libraries to resume some services Aug. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Public libraries in Winnipeg will now accept book returns, and beginning on Aug. 4, will be offering holds for pick-up and telephone services once again.

The only exception is the Cornish Library, which remains closed for renovations.

The city notes book return slots are only open during operating hours, which can be found on the city’s website.

It adds any returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available once again, saying “this practice is based on current research on the lifespan of COVID-19 on specific library materials.”

Additionally, due dates will be staggered to avoid a build-up of returned material.

Story continues below advertisement

All the information about library services and hours can be found here.

0:44 Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg resumes libraries services, recalls nearly 195 temporarily laid off staff Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg resumes libraries services, recalls nearly 195 temporarily laid off staff