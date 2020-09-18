Menu

Canada

Guelph is opening more recreation centres

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 11:45 am
The City of Guelph says more of its recreation centres are opening.
The City of Guelph says more of its recreation centres are opening. Getty Images

The City of Guelph says it is reopening more of its recreation centres that were closed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note, the Victoria Road Recreation Centre is resuming operation after it served as the city’s assessment clinic for six months.

Read more: Guelph COVID-19 assessment centre to move once again

Registered groups can use its pool and ice rink starting Saturday and then drop-in swims will open to the public on Sept. 28. Meeting room rentals will start on Nov. 1.

The Guelph Sports Dome and the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre are scheduled to open on Oct. 18.

While the Guelph Wellington Seniors Association announced it is not running any in-person activities until September 2021, the city said that does not impact its own seniors’ programs.

The West End Community Centre has been reopened since the beginning of August, but meeting room rentals start on Nov. 1.

All of the city’s facilities have updated health and safety measures in place. Masks or face coverings are mandatory except in the pool or on the ice.

Read more: Section of Guelph’s College Avenue to close for 10 weeks

The city also announced its fall recreation programs and registration begins on Sept. 23.

More information on programs and facilities amid the pandemic can be found on the City of Guelph’s website.

