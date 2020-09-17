Menu

Crime

Man charged after boat crash at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach that left 1 dead, 6 injured

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
1 dead, 6 injured after boat crash at Woodbine Beach
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 3) A man is dead and six people have been injured after a boat crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach. Catherine McDonald has more.

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal boat crash at Woodbine Beach in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to the west side of the beach about 90 metres away from the shoreline, south of Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Police said the operator of a 20-foot Bowrider lost control and crashed into rocks.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 injured after boat crashes into rocks at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died. Global News learned he was a 47-year-old husband and father of three.

Six others were injured in the collision.

Markham resident Thamilagan Olivernicholas, 46, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 4.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll

