Edmonton seeing 97% compliance rate on mandatory masks: city

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory in all indoor public spaces and on public transit in Edmonton since the beginning of August and the city says the overall compliance rate sits at 97 per cent.

The city’s Emergency Advisory Committee met on Thursday afternoon for an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his update to councillors, interim city manager Adam Laughlin said compliance of the bylaw on public transit is at about 96 per cent, compliance in vehicles for hire is about 93 per cent, compliance within public spaces is 99 per cent and compliance within community and recreation facilities is 97 per cent.

The compliance rate is up from about 80 per cent a week into the program.

Story continues below advertisement

Laughlin also provided an update on the city’s mask exemption card program, which was halted within five days of its launch.

Laughlin said the city consulted with businesses, Alberta Health Services and the Edmonton zone medical officer of health and the city will continue to honour the cards that are currently in circulation. However, the city will not distribute any more cards.

1:37 Hinshaw says it’s not possible to see COVID-19 trajectory without mandatory mask policies Hinshaw says it’s not possible to see COVID-19 trajectory without mandatory mask policies

The cards were offered at city rec centres at the beginning of August, shortly after the mask bylaw came into effect. The bylaw exemption cards were launched after citizens with health issues raised concerns. Nearly 4,000 cards were handed out within the first four days of the program.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, the program was met with some criticism.

Story continues below advertisement

Laughlin said Thursday that the city will continue to work with those who are unable to wear a mask for health or other reasons, which will include ensuring those who fall into the exemption category have a point of contact person within the city.

Laughlin also noted the city is in the process of preparing for a potential second wave of the coronavirus, although didn’t go into great detail about exactly what those preparations look like. He noted a number of indicators the city is keeping an eye on, including the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region and the number of outbreaks.

As of the latest numbers, released Wednesday, there were 710 active cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone — the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began. Edmonton remained on the province’s “watch” list on Thursday, which happens when a region sees at least 10 active cases and a rate of over 50 active cases per 100,000 population. Edmonton’s active case rate was 62 per 100,000 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement