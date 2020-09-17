Woman suffers critical injuries after hit-and-run in Brampton parking lot, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman suffered critical injuries after a hit-and-run in a Brampton parking lot on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue South and Steeles Avenue West at 10:14 a.m.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking lot and said the vehicle — believed to be a Jeep Cherokee — fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said there were two men in their 20s in the vehicle and described it as having dark licence plate covers and dark tinted windows.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision or was a witness to the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311.