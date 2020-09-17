Menu

College of Nurses of Ontario shuts down services after cybersecurity ‘incident’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2020 1:48 pm
File photo of a person using a computer.
File photo of a person using a computer. The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The regulatory body for Ontario’s nurses says its system has experienced an unspecified cybersecurity incident, causing some services to be temporarily unavailable.

The College of Nurses of Ontario says some online services, such as “Find a Nurse” and the member and applicant portals, have been down since Sept. 8.

Read more: Halifax-area man shares his experience after CRA cyberattack

The group says it is investigating whether personal information was compromised as a result of the incident.

It says it “took immediate steps to contain the incident,” and has hired a cybersecurity firm to assist with a forensic investigation.

The group says anyone with concerns about a practitioner can still send a complaint through the college’s website.

Cybersecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
Cybersecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
cybersecurityCollege of Nurses of OntarioCollege of Nurses of Ontario CybersecurityCybersecurity Incident
