Alberta man who thought he was seeing woman he met online kidnapped, robbed, assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and police are searching for a third suspect after a 22-year-old Alberta man was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted earlier this month when he thought he was going to meet a woman he met online.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 7, Ponoka RCMP said a man from Slave Lake agreed to meet a woman in person he met online and had been talking to for nearly a year.

The pair met in Ponoka, where the man got into a vehicle with the woman. Police said the vehicle was stolen.

While in the vehicle, police said the man was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a gun. Over “a lengthy period of time,” police said the man was then driven around to several banks and forced to provide his banking information for withdrawals to be made from his account.

Story continues below advertisement

The 22-year-old’s cellphone and truck were stolen, police said, and he was eventually dropped off in Blackfalds, Alta., which is just outside of Red Deer.

Police said they identified the suspects as Amber Loretta Knickle, 21, Jared Michael Mcleod, 26, and Chasetin Jon Arthur Morin, 25.

On Wednesday, a stolen vehicle was located in Gasoline Alley. Mcleod and Morin, who police say were in the vehicle at the time, were arrested. They were charged with two counts each of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and assault in relation to the Sept. 7 incident.

Police said Morin was also wanted on an arrest warrant for an earlier incident out of Red Deer where it’s alleged he fled from police while driving the victim’s stolen truck.

Officers said they found an imitation firearm, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and at least 61 pieces of miscellaneous stolen identity documents inside the vehicle.

Charges against the pair are pending.

Officers said they found an imitation firearm, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and at least 61 pieces of miscellaneous stolen identity documents inside a stolen vehicle in Gasoline Alley on Sept. 16, 2020. Supplied, Ponoka RCMP Officers said they found an imitation firearm, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and at least 61 pieces of miscellaneous stolen identity documents inside a stolen vehicle in Gasoline Alley on Sept. 16, 2020. Supplied, Ponoka RCMP Officers said they found an imitation firearm, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and at least 61 pieces of miscellaneous stolen identity documents inside a stolen vehicle in Gasoline Alley on Sept. 16, 2020. Supplied, Ponoka RCMP

Police have yet to locate Knickle, who is charged with robbery in connection with the Sept. 7 incident.

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as five-foot-three and about 119 pounds. She has blonde/brown hair and green eyes.

Ponoka RCMP search for Amber Loretta Knickle, 21, who is wanted on a charge of robbery. Supplied, Ponoka RCMP

Anyone with information about Knickle is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or call your local police. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.