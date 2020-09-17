Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Telsa on Highway 2

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:45 am
On Thursday, July 9, at approximately 4 p.m., RCMP received a complaint of a car speeding south on Highway 2 near Ponoka, Alta.
On Thursday, July 9, at approximately 4 p.m., RCMP received a complaint of a car speeding south on Highway 2 near Ponoka, Alta. RCMP handout

Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a 20-year-old man accused of being asleep at the wheel of a Tesla while it sped along the QEII Highway this summer.

RCMP said officers were alerted to a speeding vehicle travelling south on Highway 2 near Ponoka at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the 2019 Tesla Model S appeared to be self-driving and travelling over 140 km/h with “both front seats completely reclined” and “both occupants appearing to be asleep.”

Read more: How do electric vehicles handle Alberta’s freezing temperatures?

Officers located the vehicle and began following behind it, flashing their lights and attempting to pull over the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The officer was able to obtain radar readings on the vehicle, confirming that it had automatically accelerated up to exactly 150 km/h,” RCMP said.

Trending Stories

Police charged the driver, a British Columbia man, with speeding and issued a 24-hour licence suspension.

After further investigation and consultation with the Crown, the driver was charged with dangerous driving.

Can self-driving cars handle Canadian winters?
Can self-driving cars handle Canadian winters?

“Although manufacturers of new vehicles have built-in safeguards to prevent drivers from taking advantage of the new safety systems in vehicles, those systems are just that — supplemental safety systems,” RCMP Supt. Gary Graham said in a news release.

“They are not self-driving systems, they still come with the responsibility of driving.”

The driver, who hasn’t been named by RCMP, is set to appear in court in December.

Story continues below advertisement

The town of Ponoka is located roughly 200 kilometres north of Calgary and 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeTeslaHighway 2Alberta trafficPonokaQEII HighwaySelf-DrivingAsleep At The WheelPonoka AlbertaAlberta asleep while drivingself-driving TeslaSleeping while driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers