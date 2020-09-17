Alberta RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Telsa on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a 20-year-old man accused of being asleep at the wheel of a Tesla while it sped along the QEII Highway this summer.

RCMP said officers were alerted to a speeding vehicle travelling south on Highway 2 near Ponoka at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the 2019 Tesla Model S appeared to be self-driving and travelling over 140 km/h with “both front seats completely reclined” and “both occupants appearing to be asleep.”

Officers located the vehicle and began following behind it, flashing their lights and attempting to pull over the vehicle.

“The officer was able to obtain radar readings on the vehicle, confirming that it had automatically accelerated up to exactly 150 km/h,” RCMP said.

Police charged the driver, a British Columbia man, with speeding and issued a 24-hour licence suspension.

After further investigation and consultation with the Crown, the driver was charged with dangerous driving.

“Although manufacturers of new vehicles have built-in safeguards to prevent drivers from taking advantage of the new safety systems in vehicles, those systems are just that — supplemental safety systems,” RCMP Supt. Gary Graham said in a news release.

“They are not self-driving systems, they still come with the responsibility of driving.”

The driver, who hasn’t been named by RCMP, is set to appear in court in December.

The town of Ponoka is located roughly 200 kilometres north of Calgary and 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.