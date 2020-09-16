Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jim Carrey has opposed U.S. President Donald Trump on social media and now he can do it as Trump’s main opposition, Joe Biden.
Carrey will portray the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate on the upcoming season of Global’s Saturday Night Live, when the show’s 46th season premieres on Oct. 3.
Showrunner Lorne Michaels explained the casting decision to Vulture.
“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength,” Michaels laughed. “Hopefully it’s funny.”
Three new featured cast members have been added to the upcoming season: comedic actor and singer Lauren Holt, Space Force writer Punkie Johnson, and SNL staff writer Andrew Dismukes.
The entire cast from last season will return, but Michaels notes there will be some limitations.
‘Saturday Night Live’ returns Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.
